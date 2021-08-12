Advertisement

UK HealthCare tightens visitor policy restrictions

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare is making its visitor policy more restrictive.

The new policy goes into effect Friday.

UK HealthCare says the decision is meant to further limit the number of people in its facilities as a surge in COVID-19 cases continues.

Details of the policy can be found here.

“As COVID-19 remains a significant health risk for many individuals, we continue to ask for your cooperation and assistance in complying with restrictions and our visitor guidelines,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, University of Kentucky executive vice president for health affairs. “We appreciate your understanding during this time. The safety and well-being of our patients, employees and our community is our greatest concern and priority in making these decisions.”

