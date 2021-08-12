Advertisement

UK Athletics to use to mobile ticketing again for football season

UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning...
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning with the 2020 season.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics will once again use mobile ticketing for all home football games this season.

The transition to mobile ticketing will also apply to all other UK Athletics ticketed sports.

All fans will receive their tickets via mobile delivery. Complete information about mobile ticketing – including resources to learn about accessing them and FAQs – is available at UKathletics.com/mobiletickets.

Fans will also receive their parking passes via mobile delivery.

UK says mobile ticketing enhances convenience and safety for all fans while safeguarding against the danger of counterfeit tickets.

Ticket holders will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets.

Fans needing further assistance are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 4) or reach out by email at uktickets@uky.edu.

Mobile help locations will be set up on the exterior of Kroger Field at the Guest Services booths to assist fans with Wi-Fi connectivity, but saving tickets and parking passes in advance is highly encouraged.

Kentucky’s 2021 football season begins against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4 at noon. Season ticket packages, mini-packs and single-game tickets are still available. More information about football tickets can be found at UKFootballTix.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools

Latest News

Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.
Reports: Dekel Crowdus suffers injury in practice
North Laurel Jaguars football helmet
DQ Pigskins Preview: North Laurel Jaguars
ISAIAH JACKSON
Isaiah Jackson signs with Pacers
Harlan County Black Bear football
DQ Pigskin Previews: Harlan County Black Bears