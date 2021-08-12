UK Athletics to use to mobile ticketing again for football season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics will once again use mobile ticketing for all home football games this season.

The transition to mobile ticketing will also apply to all other UK Athletics ticketed sports.

All fans will receive their tickets via mobile delivery. Complete information about mobile ticketing – including resources to learn about accessing them and FAQs – is available at UKathletics.com/mobiletickets.

Fans will also receive their parking passes via mobile delivery.

UK says mobile ticketing enhances convenience and safety for all fans while safeguarding against the danger of counterfeit tickets.

Ticket holders will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets.

Fans needing further assistance are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 4) or reach out by email at uktickets@uky.edu.

Mobile help locations will be set up on the exterior of Kroger Field at the Guest Services booths to assist fans with Wi-Fi connectivity, but saving tickets and parking passes in advance is highly encouraged.

Kentucky’s 2021 football season begins against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4 at noon. Season ticket packages, mini-packs and single-game tickets are still available. More information about football tickets can be found at UKFootballTix.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.