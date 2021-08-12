Travis Tritt concert in Bath County postponed due to positive COVID-19 case

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night’s outdoor concert featuring Travis Tritt and The Desert City Ramblers at The Barnyard in Bath County has been postponed.

Officials say there was a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within Tritt’s band and crew members.

The show will now be Sunday, September 19.

Tickets will be honored for the new date.

