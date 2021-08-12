Advertisement

Southern Kentucky festival returns after last year’s COVID cancellation

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin natives can look forward to the return of a decades-old tradition this year.

NIBROC, which is Corbin spelled backwards, was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. This year, however, city officials believe it is important to have the festival.

Mayor Suzie Razmus said that events like this one are especially important even in the midst of the pandemic.

“I think people’s mental health is just as important as their physical health. And this is important to us,” said Razmus.

The city has closed multiple streets and businesses in order to accommodate a large crowd.

NIBROC has been a yearly tradition in the city of Corbin for almost 70 years.

Vendors are also prepared to serve the community despite the threat of coronavirus.

“I’ve done a bunch of festivals this year and I still haven’t got COVID,” said Alex Karavasilus, a vendor that traveled from Florida to work at the festival.

The director of the local health department ensured that all safety precautions are encouraged for attendees. The city hosed a vaccination clinic earlier this week.

The festival will continue until late Saturday night.

