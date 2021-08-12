Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug trafficking charge

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sherriff’s Department made another arrest for illegal drug sales on Monday.

On Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant after receiving multiple complaints about meth being sold from a residence near Kentucky Highway 790.

According to a news release, the officers found meth in the house and in a vehicle belonging to the owners. They seized approximately 103 grams of narcotics from the property.

Michael T. Dishman of Monticello was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree.

Dishman was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Sherriff Catron said in the news release that he and his department are dedicated to continuing the fight against the drug epidemic in their community.

