Rock-n-Roll to spay-n-neuter: Woofstock 2021 to hit MAC stage

Woofstock hits the MAC stage next Friday, raising money for animals in need.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center is welcoming a group of local artists to the stage next week to raise money to benefit local animals.

Woofstock 2021 is on the schedule, inviting people out to enjoy six musical acts on the MAC stage. Bek and the Starlight Revue, Sean Whiting, Coaltown Dixie, Chelsea Nolan, Jen Tackett, and Eddie Jenkins are all hitting the stage.

“This is my dream come true: Woofstock. It combines two things I love dearly. Which is local music and the musicians who play it, as well as taking care of animals,” said Animal Alliance of East Kentucky President Sha Reynolds.

The event is a fundraiser for Animal Alliance of East Kentucky’s low-cost spay and neuter program, which pays veterinarian bill for cats and dogs to be spayed and neutered, with a mission to keep down the number of paws on the streets.

”It is a problem that affects the whole community. You know, all the strays, because they are dropped off and they are abused and they are put on the side of the road to starve to death. And we, as a community, cannot let that happen,” Reynolds said. “It’s raining cats and it’s raining puppies out there. There’s just no way that a shelter can hold them all, that a rescue can hold them all. We have to stop this. We have to get these animals spayed and neutered.”

Reynolds said the burden of stray animals falls on the entire community and this concert provides a way to be a part of the solution.

“You get to see a great show, but then you also know that you’re helping make the world a better place for animals,” she said.

She said anyone who wants to be a part of the solution, but can not make it to the show, can purchase tickets and leave them at the box office for local animal rescue workers to see the show for free. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. You can get your paws on a ticket here for $17.

