Puppies flown from Hazard to Atlantic City as part of a rescue operation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 13 puppies were in for a big journey thanks to Amelia Air, a rescue service that transports animals from rural areas to higher populated ones in order to help overcrowding in shelters and increase the animals’ chances at adoption.

The Kentucky River Animal Shelter in Hazard utilizes programs like Amelia Air to help avoid euthanizing animals. Since 2011, the shelter has reduced their rate of euthanasia by more than 95 percent. President of the Kentucky River Animal Shelter, Tammy Noble, says she’s thankful for rescue groups like Amelia Air:

“If we didn’t have our rescue partners, the only other choice for the shelter would be to euthanize these animals for space,” Noble said.

Amelia Air is operated solely by volunteers. The pilots volunteer their time and money to ensure these animals are transported where they need to be. This flight marked Jordan McCarthy’s first time flying for Amelia Air. He says he was drawn to the rescue group due to his love for animals:

“I like puppy dogs more than I like most people,” said McCarthy. “I found out about this before I became a pilot. This is something I’ve been wanting to do...anyone with a pilot’s license needs to get involved with this and help out.”

If you don’t have a pilot’s license but still want to help, Noble says the Kentucky River Animal Shelter needs volunteers for the upcoming months. To find out more information on how to become a volunteer, message the shelter’s Facebook page or call (606) 439-4064.

