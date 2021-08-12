Advertisement

Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate

Pictured: Jackie Howard
Pictured: Jackie Howard(Bell County Det. Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville police are looking for an inmate that escaped from the Newtown community.

Pineville police told WYMT that Jackie Howard was working with the Pineville Street Department on a work release.

We are told Howard went to use the restroom and then later ran out of the restroom, down a riverbank and continued to run from the area.

We are told Pineville Independent School was on a soft lockdown but that has since been lifted.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools

Latest News

A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Louisville
Whitesburg Police Dept. works early morning hit-and-run
Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run
UK HealthCare tightens visitor policy restrictions
Applications open for $50M in Kentucky broadband funds