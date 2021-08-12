The Pinball Museum of Corbin now open

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gamers and pinball fanatics in the Corbin area have a new place to enjoy.

The Pinball Museum of Corbin opened its doors Sunday, August 1st, allowing visitors to test out the wide variety of pinball machines to choose from.

Owner and operator, Jim Bruso, is a New York native whose goal is to bring pieces of his home state to downtown Corbin. He is the owner of several businesses on main street, but as an avid gamer, he was excited to give the people of Corbin something fun to do:

“I’ve been into pinball machines and video games since I was knee-high,” said Bruso. “I’ve been addicted to video games ever since. Pinball machines, tournaments... so, I thought we could bring something to Corbin, Kentucky that they don’t have.”

Bruso said he was pleased with the turnout of opening week and says he’s been given several suggestions on how to make the museum experience even better for visitors. One update he’s made to the museum is offering monthly and yearly passes to customers. Monthly passes are $59.99 while yearly passes are $375.

For more information on museum hours and how to get a pass, visit the Pinball Museum of Corbin website.

