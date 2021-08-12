Advertisement

The Pinball Museum of Corbin now open

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gamers and pinball fanatics in the Corbin area have a new place to enjoy.

The Pinball Museum of Corbin opened its doors Sunday, August 1st, allowing visitors to test out the wide variety of pinball machines to choose from.

Owner and operator, Jim Bruso, is a New York native whose goal is to bring pieces of his home state to downtown Corbin. He is the owner of several businesses on main street, but as an avid gamer, he was excited to give the people of Corbin something fun to do:

“I’ve been into pinball machines and video games since I was knee-high,” said Bruso. “I’ve been addicted to video games ever since. Pinball machines, tournaments... so, I thought we could bring something to Corbin, Kentucky that they don’t have.”

Bruso said he was pleased with the turnout of opening week and says he’s been given several suggestions on how to make the museum experience even better for visitors. One update he’s made to the museum is offering monthly and yearly passes to customers. Monthly passes are $59.99 while yearly passes are $375.

For more information on museum hours and how to get a pass, visit the Pinball Museum of Corbin website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’

Latest News

Dr. Rachael Hovermale is the coordinator for EKU's Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner...
EKU professor pushes for mental health support for health care workers
Woofstock hits the MAC stage next Friday, raising money for animals in need.
Rock-n-Roll to spay-n-neuter: Woofstock 2021 to hit MAC stage
Puppies flown from Hazard to Atlantic City as part of a rescue operation
Senators introduce legislation targeting Apple and Google app stores