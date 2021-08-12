Advertisement

Museum receives more than $140,000 in federal funding to expand nature trails

More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington...
More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington Museum of Art.(WSAZ/Hunter Ellison)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington Museum of Art.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, who both represent West Virginia, made that announcement Thursday. They say the funding “will support a project that expands the museums Nature Trail System to provide additional opportunities for patrons to interact with and learn about nature.”

According to a release, the museum will use funding to expand the Teubert Sensory Trail. It is designed to meet the needs of visually impaired people and those who use wheelchairs. In addition, the funding will be used to install educational signage and other improvements to the sensory and hiking trails.

The release states that “the enhanced trails will make nature more accessible, inviting, and engaging, particularly for those who face barriers to participation.”

“The Huntington Museum of Art is a treasured institution in our state, combining the arts with nature,” Manchin said in the release. “This expansion will give West Virginians and other visitors greater opportunities to explore our Wild and Wonderful state.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools

Latest News

Rep. Hal Rogers and others at the groundbreaking of the First Choice Medical Complex in Whitley...
Congressman Rogers joins groundbreaking as McCreary County medical center expands
The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health is having Appalachian Days to bring basic medical...
Appalachian Health Days coming to Eastern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky festival returns after last year’s COVID cancellation
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday