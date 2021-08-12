Museum receives more than $140,000 in federal funding to expand nature trails

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington Museum of Art.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, who both represent West Virginia, made that announcement Thursday. They say the funding “will support a project that expands the museums Nature Trail System to provide additional opportunities for patrons to interact with and learn about nature.”

According to a release, the museum will use funding to expand the Teubert Sensory Trail. It is designed to meet the needs of visually impaired people and those who use wheelchairs. In addition, the funding will be used to install educational signage and other improvements to the sensory and hiking trails.

The release states that “the enhanced trails will make nature more accessible, inviting, and engaging, particularly for those who face barriers to participation.”

“The Huntington Museum of Art is a treasured institution in our state, combining the arts with nature,” Manchin said in the release. “This expansion will give West Virginians and other visitors greater opportunities to explore our Wild and Wonderful state.”

