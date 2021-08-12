Advertisement

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Louisville

A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...
A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s red-colored abdomen is filling with blood. C. quinquefasciatus is among the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the arboviral encephalitis, West Nile virus.(James Gathany/ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in four Louisville zip codes. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a statement that fogging operations are planned Thursday in specific neighborhoods if the weather permits. Infected mosquitos aren’t unusual this time of year, but officials say residents should take proper precautions. That includes wearing insect repellent while outdoors and removing any standing water near homes. People are also advised to wear long sleeves and pants when possible and to be extra careful during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk.

