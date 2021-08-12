Advertisement

Logan DMV Regional Office appointment-only due to COVID-19 exposure

The Logan DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing...
The Logan DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Tuesday, August 17, 2021, due to COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office.(DMV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Tuesday, August 17, 2021, due to COVID-19 exposure, the DMV announced Thursday.

The COVID-19 related exposures has resulted in reduced staff at the office, officials say.

Any walk-ins who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of DMV’s local kiosks, including one located just outside the Kanawha City Regional Office, one in the Scott Depot Kroger on Great Teays Boulevard and two in the Beckley area.

One is located at Kroger’s in Beckley Crossing and the other at the Sheetz on North Eisenhower Drive.

Additionally, customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may utilize the drop box outside the Logan Regional Office.

Customers who cannot do their transactions online or at a kiosk may consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Beckley, Kanawha City, Huntington, Williamson, or Winfield DMV Regional Offices.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools

Latest News

Rep. Hal Rogers and others at the groundbreaking of the First Choice Medical Complex in Whitley...
Congressman Rogers joins groundbreaking as McCreary County medical center expands
The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health is having Appalachian Days to bring basic medical...
Appalachian Health Days coming to Eastern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky festival returns after last year’s COVID cancellation
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington...
Museum receives more than $140,000 in federal funding to expand nature trails