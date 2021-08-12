Victim of Lexington homicide identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police said a man was found dead following a reported break-in.

Police were called to Ohio Street for a report of a break-in around 12:15 Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they said found a man deceased inside a home and evidence that a break-in occurred.

The deceased had been stabbed and shot, according to police.

The Fayette County coroner’s office identified the deceased as Terrence McGhee, 40. His cause of death was listed as “pending autopsy.”

Investigators said it was unclear if McGhee lived in the home where he was found.

Four people at the scene were questioned and released by police.

No one has been charged in connection with the break-in or McGhee’s death.

