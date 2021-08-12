Advertisement

KY 7 in Magoffin County closed indefinitely

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky (WSAZ) - KY 7 in Magoffin County is closed indefinitely at milepoint 16.1 due to an equipment accident.

An excavator with a drill attachment has overturned and fallen into power lines.

The road will be closed until the electricity utility can assess the situation and the excavator can be safely removed.

This location is just south of KY 1471 (Half Mountain Road) and is approximately three miles south of Royalton and eight miles south of the Mountain Parkway.

Until the road is reopened, drivers should use KY 404 and KY 114 through Floyd County as a detour route.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Pictured: Jackie Howard
Pineville Police Dept. looking for escaped inmate
Whitesburg Police Dept. works early morning hit-and-run
Police: Driver found under the influence in Whitesburg hit-and-run

Latest News

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that Mesa County would have to replace its...
Colorado county's voting equipment allegedly compromised by elections official
Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
The CEO of St. Joseph Children's Home said said incidents of abuse and neglect were going...
COVID disruptions may produce a delayed rise in cases of child abuse
Appalachian Arts Alliance anxious for opening night - 11:00 p.m.
Appalachian Arts Alliance anxious for opening night - 11:00 p.m.
2020 Census logo
Appalachian counties suffer biggest population losses, Census finds