Heat continues before cooler weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms won’t be out of the question heading through this evening, but the main story will continue to be the heat.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s the heat and the humidity out there this evening, with only the smallest chance for a cooling storm. Heat indices around the century mark will continue to be possible until we finally see the sun set later tonight. Patchy fog will remain possible along with partly cloudy skies as lows tonight fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

Temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler for Friday, but still quite hot. Highs will stay in the lower 90s with ample humidity, though a disturbance moving through will keep more rain chances in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. Most storms should start to diminish around sunset, as we settle back to partly cloudy skies and a low in the lower 70s.

The Weekend and Beyond

I’ve kept saying we’re not quite done with the rain chances and this weekend is a prime example. A frontal boundary will draw toward us for the day on Saturday, bringing off-and-on showers and storms during the day under prevailing mostly cloudy skies. It won’t be a washout, but any storm could contain some heavy rain. The cloud cover will prevent us from getting too hot, as highs stick in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll see similar conditions for Sunday as the front becomes stationary and continues to wabble back and forth across the southern part of the area. Again, off-and-on showers expected with slightly milder highs.

That same pattern continues right on into the work week as the frontal boundary continues to remain just to our south for the beginning of the week. Keeping things a bit on the stormy side, especially along the Tennessee border. Highs remain below average into the lower 80s thanks to the cloud cover. More disturbances will continue to work in by the time we get into Wednesday and Thursday, keeping spotty storm chances in the forecast, but allowing highs to get a bit closer to average in the middle 80s.

