Governor Beshear announces more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)(Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s positivity rate continues to climb as Governor Beshear announces more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Governor Beshear announced 2,713 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 508,310.

606 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

1,371 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (44 more than Wednesday) with 357 in the ICU (6 fewer than Wednesday). 169 patients remain on a ventilator (no change).

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 11.57%, making it the 46th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate, and the highest positivity rate since January.

Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,414.

As of Wednesday, 110 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but two in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 151.5 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

