Advertisement

EKU professor pushes for mental health support for health care workers

Dr. Rachael Hovermale is the coordinator for EKU's Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner...
Dr. Rachael Hovermale is the coordinator for EKU's Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program Coordinator. She explains that many health care workers are battling with their mental health, experiencing what is known as compassion fatigue.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - After 16 months in the pandemic, health care workers are fighting a battle of their own.

“People tend to be resilient if they can see an end,” said Dr. Rachael Hovermale, the coordinator for EKU’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program Coordinator

But as hospitalizations surge again, nurses are left with more ‘what if’s’ than answers.

“You can go where everything is just kind of dull, you’re just going through the motions. To irritability, being very negative. That’s a direct correlation to not dealing with the issues at hand.”

Dr. Hovermale explained that many health care workers are battling with their mental health, experiencing what is known as compassion fatigue.

“If you’re not processing those feelings, they bottle up like a tea kettle that isn’t vented. It just gets hotter and then it just blows up.”

Dr. Hovermale stressed the importance of hospitals providing counselors and self-care in-services, ways to help nurses stay at the bedside longer. Encouraging nurses to seek help when they need it.

“They’re not only having to do the nursing tasks, but they’ve had to be a lot more emotionally available and that can be very taxing, especially if you’re not used to it.”

Dr. Hovermale has been working with Baptist Health to provide her own mental health services to health care workers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’

Latest News

Woofstock hits the MAC stage next Friday, raising money for animals in need.
Rock-n-Roll to spay-n-neuter: Woofstock 2021 to hit MAC stage
The Pinball Museum of Corbin now open
Puppies flown from Hazard to Atlantic City as part of a rescue operation
Senators introduce legislation targeting Apple and Google app stores