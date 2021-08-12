Advertisement

DQ Pigskins Preview: North Laurel Jaguars

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just up the hill from the Hal Rogers Parkway is a North Laurel team ready to step up to the challenge.

“We’re working hard, really hard this summer to get better, we’re going to be a whole lot better than last year,” said running back Gavin Hurst. “We’re looking to win the district this year and make a run in the playoffs.”

The Jaguars are led by a small but mighty group of seniors poised to train the next generation.

Head coach Chris Larkey says he’s focused on traning younger athletes to fill holes in his starting lineup.

“You know at first they showed up out of shape like probably 99% of the rest of the world but they put in the time and they show up and they practice and they have a lot of potential,” said Larkey. “They’ve not got the chance to show it yet but they do have a lot of potential they just have to believe a lot in themselves and trust in what’s going on.”

North Laurel finished 2020 with a 3-6 record, losing in the first round of the district playoffs.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20BELL COUNTY
Aug. 27at Marion County
Sep. 10at Shelby Valley
Sep. 17at Barren County
Sep. 23SOUTH LAUREL
Oct. 1at Southwestern
Oct. 8PULASKI COUNTY
Oct. 15at Whitley County
Oct. 23HENRY COUNTY
Oct. 29WAYNE COUNTY

