DQ Pigskin Preview: Hazard Bulldogs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Last year the Bulldogs overcame all the odds to win their first district title in almost twenty years. They look to keep up that momentum in 2021.

Hazard finished the season 4-6, coming up short to Paintsville in the region final.

“It’s going to be a challenge but we all know that at the end of the season, this is going to help us out and make us ready for the playoffs so we can make that run to the state championship,” said senior linebacker Cameron Caudill.

The Bulldogs’ season was highlighted by a 21-12 win over defending state champion Pikeville in the district championship.

“It was a big win last year but honestly, in my head, that was last year, it’s a new year, we got a lot more to prove, it gave us a lot of confidence so we are ready,” said senior wide receiver Andrew Ford.

This year the team hopes to piggyback off that success to reach new heights.

“We just want to get better every day and come out and work and that is what we are going to do, no one is going to outwork us and hopefully by playoff time, we have ten games to get ready and get better and prepare for the playoffs and that is what we play for,” said head coach Dan Howard.

“Just wanna win a state championship, that is our goal, that is everyone’s goal,” said senior wide receiver Tyson Turner.

The Bulldogs begin their season at Middlesboro on August 20.

