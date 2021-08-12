Advertisement

Dollywood constructing housing for seasonal workers

The four-story, 136,000 sq. ft. building will accommodate more than 750 Dollywood employees. It is scheduled for completion in May 2022.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials announced a partnership with Holtz Builders, Inc. to construct a nearly $20 million residence hall-style building on-site at the Pigeon Forge park.

The four-story, 136,000 sq. ft. building will accommodate more than 750 employees. It is scheduled for completion in May 2022.

Individuals eligible for housing in the new complex include students taking part in the U.S. Summer Work Travel program, students taking part in U.S. college campus organizations like Campus Outreach, Navigators and Young Life, Dollywood college interns who are working on specific assignments that provide educational credits and employees of other area businesses in similar programs through organizations like Sevier County’s Southern Hospitality Internship Program. Residents would also include temporary seasonal hosts who are employed at Dollywood.

“We partnered with Holtz Builders, because they have proven successful at helping similar destinations create housing options to support the needs of their growing communities,” said Tim Berry, Dollywood Vice President of Human Resources. “The Smoky Mountains region has proven to be one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country, and with the growth of businesses and attractions in the area, we need more employees ready to support all of those jobs. Employee housing is a crucial piece of the employment equation in this area, and we are glad to partner with Holtz to create this new opportunity here at Dollywood.”

The rooms will accommodate four residents with four beds, individual lockers, a private bathroom, a large refrigerator, study desk and a self-contained heating and air unit.

Rooms that are ADA accessible will have space for two individuals and contain the same amenities as the standard rooms. A common kitchen, gathering space and laundry facilities are included for all residents. Wifi will be available throughout the building.

Officials said, the ground floor will be unfurnished when residents move in 2022, but will be completed soon after.

