Dangerous heat index values possible this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms stick around as high temperatures remain above average.

Today through Friday

Another hot day is on tap as high temperatures soar into the low-and-mid-90s in some spots. Be sure to take all of the heat precautions seriously as heat index values could creep into the triple digits this afternoon. Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity if you can, wear sunscreen, and always look before you lock. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours that could help cool some locations off.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible through tonight. We stay mild under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures only get down into the low-and-mid-70s.

Into Friday, we remain warm. A mix of sunshine and clouds will lead to some afternoon showers and storms. Some of those storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. High temperatures reach the upper-80s and lower-90s.

The Weekend

Rain chances remain elevated into the weekend.

We stay mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will not be as warm as we only top out in the mid-80s. Again, some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds could give way to some afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures look to stay in the low-to-mid-80s.

Extended Forecast

Into next week, the forecast doesn’t change much.

Mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the week with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures remain in the low-to-mid-80s as we start the next work week.

