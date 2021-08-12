Congressman Rogers joins groundbreaking as McCreary County medical center expands

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Representative Hal Rogers joined other state and local leaders Thursday at the groundbreaking for a new expansion of a medical center in McCreary County.

Officials with the Cumberland Family Medical Center broke ground Thursday afternoon on the First Choice Medical Complex at 1900 N Highway 27 in Whitley City. The complex is expected to create 50 new jobs. The facility is expected to offer x-rays, CT scans, and other medical resources in partnership with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

The expansion is possible thanks to a $1 million grant through the Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts program.

“In a county without a local hospital, this new facility will help save lives, offering emergency medical care after-hours and on holidays,” said Rep. Rogers. “In addition to providing much-needed immediate medical care, this new facility will create new jobs in the medical field, allowing more of our homegrown talent to serve patients in their hometown.”

“Cumberland Family Medical Center is excited about this opportunity to continue to provide community health center services in McCreary County,” said Dr. Eric Loy, CEO/Medical Director for Cumberland Family Medical Center. “Today is a celebration of a new clinic, local partnerships, and our deep appreciation to Congressman Rogers for his long time support of community health centers.”

State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), McCreary County Judge-Executive Jimmy “Bevo” Greene, and Family Medicine Specialist Dr. John Patton were also in attendance.

Once the construction is finished in Spring of 2023, the clinic will be open 8:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. 365 days per year.

