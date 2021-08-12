Advertisement

Congressman Rogers joins groundbreaking as McCreary County medical center expands

Rep. Hal Rogers and others at the groundbreaking of the First Choice Medical Complex in Whitley...
Rep. Hal Rogers and others at the groundbreaking of the First Choice Medical Complex in Whitley City, Ky.(Rep. Hal Rogers)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Representative Hal Rogers joined other state and local leaders Thursday at the groundbreaking for a new expansion of a medical center in McCreary County.

Officials with the Cumberland Family Medical Center broke ground Thursday afternoon on the First Choice Medical Complex at 1900 N Highway 27 in Whitley City. The complex is expected to create 50 new jobs. The facility is expected to offer x-rays, CT scans, and other medical resources in partnership with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

The expansion is possible thanks to a $1 million grant through the Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts program.

“In a county without a local hospital, this new facility will help save lives, offering emergency medical care after-hours and on holidays,” said Rep. Rogers. “In addition to providing much-needed immediate medical care, this new facility will create new jobs in the medical field, allowing more of our homegrown talent to serve patients in their hometown.”

“Cumberland Family Medical Center is excited about this opportunity to continue to provide community health center services in McCreary County,” said Dr. Eric Loy, CEO/Medical Director for Cumberland Family Medical Center. “Today is a celebration of a new clinic, local partnerships, and our deep appreciation to Congressman Rogers for his long time support of community health centers.”

State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), McCreary County Judge-Executive Jimmy “Bevo” Greene, and Family Medicine Specialist Dr. John Patton were also in attendance.

Once the construction is finished in Spring of 2023, the clinic will be open 8:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. 365 days per year.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools

Latest News

The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health is having Appalachian Days to bring basic medical...
Appalachian Health Days coming to Eastern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky festival returns after last year’s COVID cancellation
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington...
Museum receives more than $140,000 in federal funding to expand nature trails