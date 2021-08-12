CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Flight crew restrains 13-year-old with duct tape, plastic restraints

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - A crew member is seen using a roll of duct tape, in a video caught by someone on the flight, as other passengers help subdue a 13-year-old boy who was having a meltdown.

Passengers said his mother had asked for help after he tried to kick out a window and became physical with her.

He had been screaming for an hour into the flight when things took a turn, according to the passenger who recorded the encounter and spoke to KCAL under anonymity.

“That’s when things kind of escalated beyond screaming to the punching and kicking,” the passenger said. “And then I heard the child’s mother saying, ‘Somebody help me, I need help here.’”

It happened on an American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles International Airport.

Ultimately, the flight had to be diverted to Honolulu, but the airline says this was not just another case of air rage or an unruly passenger incident.

“It was enough to make me concerned for my family,” the passenger said. “And I feel bad for the airlines actually, because they have to be really delicate.”

That passenger said they had to be very delicate with the boy because his behavior may have been caused by a developmental disability.

He said they restrained him as a last resort.

The passenger said he thought it was necessary to keep everyone, including the boy’s family, safe.

“I mean, that’s a delicate situation. I think they did a really, really good job of handing it the best that they could, and the passengers really helped it.”

He says those passengers showed compassion for the family, as parents themselves. In the video, one of the men seen stepping in to help was wearing a shirt that read “Dad Vibes.”

American Airlines said safety is their top priority, and although that duct tape was seen in the video, they opted to place the boy in plastic wrist restraints.

“They did have the child in plastic handcuffs on the way out through the aisles,” the passenger said. “I just feel bad for his mom.”

