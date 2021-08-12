Advertisement

August child tax credit payments coming early

According to the IRS, the second installment of the payments will hit bank accounts on August 13.
child tax credit
child tax credit(Source: CNN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents can expect to receive their child tax credit payment early this month.

According to the IRS, the second installment of the payments will hit bank accounts on August 13. The payments are set to arrive on the 15th of each month through December 2021. August’s payment will arrive early because August 15 is a Sunday.

Families who qualify will receive $300 per child under the age of 6 each month. Families with children ages 6-17 will receive $250 per month. The payments will phase out for high-income earning parents filing jointly who earn over $150,000.

The six payment dates payments should be expected are:

July 15

August 13

September 15

October 15

November 15

December 15

The IRS said parents can choose to receive the full benefit at tax time as opposed to monthly payments. On July 1, the IRS launched a tool to allow parents to opt-out of the monthly payments and receive a single credit.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools

Latest News

Rep. Hal Rogers and others at the groundbreaking of the First Choice Medical Complex in Whitley...
Congressman Rogers joins groundbreaking as McCreary County medical center expands
The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health is having Appalachian Days to bring basic medical...
Appalachian Health Days coming to Eastern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky festival returns after last year’s COVID cancellation
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington...
Museum receives more than $140,000 in federal funding to expand nature trails