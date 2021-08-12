2 killed in separate accidents at West Virginia coal mines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - Two employees have died in separate accidents at coal mines in West Virginia this month.

Gov. Jim Justice says 53-year-old Timothy Keith Collins of Mill Creek died in an accident Wednesday in Randolph County. He was an independent coal truck driver.

On Aug. 4, 60-year-old Jeffrey Allen Hudnall died in an accident at Marfork Coal in the Raleigh County community of Packsville.

According to separate incident reports, Collins had stopped his truck on the side of a road when a truck ran over him.

Hudnall was working on top of a loader, lost his balance and fell to the ground. The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training is investigating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)