‘You won’t forget it’: Lexington Truck Pull supports thousands of Special Olympic athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What does pulling a fully-loaded, UPS 18-wheeler have to do with Special Olympics? Actually, quite a lot.

Thousands of athletes across the state depend on the Lexington Truck Pull and other fundraisers to compete in various sports year round.

On one end of the rope is an 80,000-pound UPS truck. On the other end, teams of 15 people.

“The Lexington Truck Pull is a huge event for us every year,” said Taylor Ballinger.

When the horn sounds, they pull the massive 18-wheeler for 12 feet.

“Anybody can do this, that’s why we do teams of 15, because, many hands make light work,” Ballinger said.

“I encourage you to come out and watch it, August 21. You won’t forget it. You’ll cry, you’ll laugh, you’ll watch people with the police department show up in hula skirts, the fire department shows up with massive football players from UK,” said Daryl Lyons.

Lyons is the owner of Detail Lex and the presenting sponsor at the event. He says it’s all in fun, but money raised has a serious purpose. It supports some 12,000 Special Olympic athletes competing most weekends across the state.

“I do basketball, flag football, softball, track and field, golf, bowling, and skiing,” C.J. MacFarlan said.

MacFarlan has been competing since he was 11 years old. He is the Special Olympics Kentucky Athlete Ambassador.

“It’s real easy to be a part of. You just need to sign a few applications in order to participate in all the sports events that you compete in,” MacFarlan said.

“C.J. is an amazing guy. He participates in multiple sports throughout the year. He’s just a really great ambassador for our program,” Ballinger said.

The best times win awards for teams of all men, all women, and co-ed. But the real winners are the Special Olympics athletes like C.J.

“To be an Athlete Ambassador, it also means to be like an athlete leader,” C.J. said.

To donate or register a team for the Truck Pull on August 21, you can follow this link.

The first Truck Pull is at 7 p.m. outside Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont Centre. Teams must raise at least $1,000.

