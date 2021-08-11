Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) - A voicemail sent to parents in the Science Hill School District on Tuesday described Governor Andy Beshear as a “liberal lunatic.”

The message was reportedly from Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse. It was sent to all parents in the district on the eve of the first day of school.

The comments were in response to Beshear’s new mask mandate for all Kentucky schools announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“As you already know and probably have already heard, this liberal lunatic that we have up in Frankfort has signed another executive order mandating masks for all students and adults in school. What this means is the professional opinion of your superintendent doesn’t matter. The opinion of your school board doesn’t matter. And you as parents, your opinion doesn’t matter because I know exactly how you all feel about your children wearing masks. And believe me, I’m as frustrated as you are over this. Starting in the morning, all students will have to wear masks on the bus and inside the building, as well as adults inside of our buildings will have to be masked tomorrow. We’re hoping this will be fought in court this week and we’ll get this overturned. I’ll let you know as soon as I hear something further. I’m sorry. Thank you.”

WKYT is reaching out to Superintendent Dyehouse for comment.

