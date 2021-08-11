Advertisement

Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents

(WBRC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) - A voicemail sent to parents in the Science Hill School District on Tuesday described Governor Andy Beshear as a “liberal lunatic.”

The message was reportedly from Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse. It was sent to all parents in the district on the eve of the first day of school.

The comments were in response to Beshear’s new mask mandate for all Kentucky schools announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“As you already know and probably have already heard, this liberal lunatic that we have up in Frankfort has signed another executive order mandating masks for all students and adults in school. What this means is the professional opinion of your superintendent doesn’t matter. The opinion of your school board doesn’t matter. And you as parents, your opinion doesn’t matter because I know exactly how you all feel about your children wearing masks. And believe me, I’m as frustrated as you are over this. Starting in the morning, all students will have to wear masks on the bus and inside the building, as well as adults inside of our buildings will have to be masked tomorrow. We’re hoping this will be fought in court this week and we’ll get this overturned. I’ll let you know as soon as I hear something further. I’m sorry. Thank you.”

WKYT is reaching out to Superintendent Dyehouse for comment.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Sen. McConnell: Bipartisan infrastructure bill would bring billions of dollars to Kentucky if passed as is
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for schools
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Anonymous tip leads police to $36,000 of marijuana plants

Latest News

Remembering HCTC's first president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly
HCTC to hold memorial service for founding president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly
Poage Landing Elementary students arrive to the first day of school for the 2021-2022 school...
Back to school for several Kentucky school districts
The eviction moratorium has been extended through October 3, 2021.
Don’t fall for eviction moratorium aid scams, BBB warns
Sheriffs responding to a lockdown at Volunteer High School
Therapist shares ways on how to take care of mental health amid school tragedies