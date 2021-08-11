HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms stick around through the end of the week.

Today through Thursday

A mix of sunshine and clouds could lead to some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures continue to be toasty. We top out in the upper-80s this afternoon.

Into tonight, we begin to dry out and clear out. We can’t rule out a stray shower during the early evening hours, but most of us remain dry. Low temperatures stay mild as we only dip down into the lower-70s.

This unsettled weather pattern continues into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies could give way to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. It will be another hot day as high temperatures soar into the lower-90s.

The Weekend

The forecast doesn’t change much into the weekend.

We stay under mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures reach the mid-80s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Again, high temperatures reach the mid-80s.

Next Week

Rain chances continue into the next work week.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures on both days look to top out in the low-to-mid-80s.

