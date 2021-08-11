Advertisement

UK excited for JJ Weaver return

JJ Weaver looks on during UK Fan Day.
JJ Weaver looks on during UK Fan Day.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats defense looks to continue to punish SEC offenses this season.

One big piece of that defense...sophomore outside linebacker JJ Weaver.

Weaver appeared spry at Saturday’s UK Fan Day, less than a year removed from tearing his ACL against Florida during the 2020 season.

Defensive coordinator Brad White says Weaver will come back better out of the injury.

“When the time comes for him to come back from that, he is going to come back as good and better long-term than he was last year and we all knew when he got hurt, he was a dominate force on that football field,” White said.

Weaver had 33 tackles in nine games in 2020, including six in his first collegiate start against Florida.

