Single-car crash in Pulaski County leads to two drug arrests

39-year-old Mary N. Gaines (left) and 33-year-old Daniel L. Brosnan were arrested in Pulaski...
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police found much more than expected when responding to a single-car crash in Pulaski County on Sunday.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday, when they noticed that a passenger, 33-year-old Daniel Brosnan of Somerset, seemed to be under the influence. Further information led deputies to finding a backpack that Brosnan had attempted to throw away.

Deputies also noticed that the driver of the car, 39-year-old Mary Gaines of Ferguson, seemed to be under the influence as well. She told the officer that she was driving when the accident happened.

Inside the backpack, officers found 132.7 grams of what they suspected to be meth and 24.8 grams of suspected cocaine. A field test was performed on one of the bags and determined that it was cocaine. The backpack also contained a needle and digital scales.

Both suspects were arrested, and it was discovered that Gaines also had an active arrest warrant in Russell County. Deputies also found a loaded gun in the glove compartment of the car. Gaines also had $170 in her purse and a set of digital scales.

Gaines was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence, meth trafficking, cocaine trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Once taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, it was also discovered that Gaines had Lortab on her as well, and she was cited for promoting contraband.

Brosnan was arrested and charged with public intoxication, meth trafficking, cocaine trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

