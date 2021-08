MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s a new man leading Rocket baseball team.

Rockcastle County High announced Wednesday that Mikhael Shaffer will be the new coach of the baseball team for 2022.

Shaffer has been an assistant at the Rock for the last three seasons. He also played for the Rockets, leading the team to a 49th District championship in 1994.

