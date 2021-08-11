Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Aug. 11, 2021
(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

CDC advisors will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

