Advertisement

Rain chances not completely gone, but spottier for the midweek

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We can’t get rid of our rain chances around here that easily! We’ve still got chances for scattered showers and storms to rumble through the mountains for our midweek timeframe...but luckily for a bit, those will be fewer and farther between.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll continue to see chances for scattered showers and storms work through the mountains this evening and early overnight. Though, unlike the last few nights, it’s more likely that our storms will diminish once the sun sets. Patchy fog will still be a concern during the overnight, however, as we fall back to partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday will finally feature a slightly different pattern working through as we head through the day. Yes, we’ll still start with a mix of sun and clouds giving way to pop-up storms in the afternoon...but those storms should be fewer and farther between as a weaker system moves through the region. This will help high temperatures soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s with the increased sunshine presence. It’s going to take a bit to cool off tomorrow night as we slowly fall back into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We’re watching a frontal boundary moving in for the weekend that, while it may not end storm chances, it will still start dropping our temperatures. Afternoon showers and storms will begin their resurgence back into the forecast for Friday. Those will once again help cool us off from highs near 90° back into the 70s and 80s if you happen to get under a storm. A frontal boundary will bring more storm chances into the picture for Saturday and Sunday, and the increased cloud cover will keep highs back in the middle 80s. Lower 80s will be possible for the start of the work week as shower chances don’t seem to want to end.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Unsettled weather pattern continues
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 10, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 10, 2021
WYMT Heavy Rain
Threat for showers and storms continues, a couple strong storms can’t be ruled out
The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for...
Strong storms possible for some today, hot and humid conditions continue