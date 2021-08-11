Rain chances not completely gone, but spottier for the midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We can’t get rid of our rain chances around here that easily! We’ve still got chances for scattered showers and storms to rumble through the mountains for our midweek timeframe...but luckily for a bit, those will be fewer and farther between.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll continue to see chances for scattered showers and storms work through the mountains this evening and early overnight. Though, unlike the last few nights, it’s more likely that our storms will diminish once the sun sets. Patchy fog will still be a concern during the overnight, however, as we fall back to partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday will finally feature a slightly different pattern working through as we head through the day. Yes, we’ll still start with a mix of sun and clouds giving way to pop-up storms in the afternoon...but those storms should be fewer and farther between as a weaker system moves through the region. This will help high temperatures soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s with the increased sunshine presence. It’s going to take a bit to cool off tomorrow night as we slowly fall back into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We’re watching a frontal boundary moving in for the weekend that, while it may not end storm chances, it will still start dropping our temperatures. Afternoon showers and storms will begin their resurgence back into the forecast for Friday. Those will once again help cool us off from highs near 90° back into the 70s and 80s if you happen to get under a storm. A frontal boundary will bring more storm chances into the picture for Saturday and Sunday, and the increased cloud cover will keep highs back in the middle 80s. Lower 80s will be possible for the start of the work week as shower chances don’t seem to want to end.

