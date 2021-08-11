Advertisement

Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Kindergarten Camp in Prestonsburg

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.(WFIE)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Board of Education officials sent out a release to parents, students, and community members of a possible COVID-19 exposure to both children and adults at the Prestonsburg Elementary School during a Kindergarten Camp.

Floyd County officials stated that local health department advised that anybody who attended PES Kindergarten Camp on Monday, August 9th, should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials also shared that they will be following Governor Andy Beshear’s mask mandate for the next 30 days for students age 2 and up. This is in addition to the existing federal mandate that students and bus drivers wear masks when on buses.

The release went on to encourage getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can see the release below:

