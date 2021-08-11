Perry County Schools braced for mask mandate, ready to keep kids in class

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As parents and students prepare for the return to school, masks just became an accessory to plan on.

Governor Andy Beshear announced in a press conference Tuesday that masks would be required to be worn by all people entering a public school in the Commonwealth. Beshear said the order is meant to protect people and keep kids in school.

Perry County Schools Superintendent, Jonathan Jett, watched some students struggle with remote learning last year.

”They need to have that one on one instruction, that in-person instruction where the teacher can actually see, in-person, what the child may be struggling with and need extra assistance with,” he said.

And teachers like Nathan Lyttle are ready to make the sacrifice to help the kids.

”If that’s what it takes to beat this thing and make sure the kids are here and they stay in school, it’s what we ought to do,” he said.

Lyttle hopes that schools can avoid the trouble of last year.

“It was a constant cycle of shenanigans,” he said, referring to how school went from virtual to hybrid back to virtual.

“We’re going to start the school year with all the kids in the classroom, and if we do the right things it will stay that way.”

The mandate is scheduled to last for 30 days, and depending on the state of the pandemic in Kentucky, may be lifted at that time.

This week district officials will be meeting with the State Board of Education to discuss implementation strategies and disciplinary policies.

