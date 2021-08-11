Advertisement

Nine-year-old who had brain tumor now fighting COVID-19, RSV, and pneumonia

Nine-year-old Blair Barnhart spent eight days on a ventilator and was taken off of it on August 8.
Blair Barnhart recently recovered from COVID-19 and RSV
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nine-year-old Blair Barnhart was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January and had surgery to remove it in February. Now she’s facing complications and back in the hospital fighting three illnesses at once.

Blair is currently battling COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and now pneumonia. On top of it all, her family says she’s facing complications from the tumor causing body regulation issues.

Blair’s mother, Mirsada Barnhart spoke on how her daughter is handling everything happening to her.

“Her breathing was kind of erratic almost like an asthmatic kind of wheezing,” said Barnhart. Barnhart is a single mother and hasn’t been able to work in order to take care of her.

“Kind of feels like all the color has been stripped out of your world,” she said.

Blair spent eight days on a ventilator, but was taken off of it on August 8. She is currently receiving treatment at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital but is expected to be released and return home soon.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe to help them pay hospital bills.

