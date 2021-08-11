Advertisement

More people lining up for COVID-19 tests at Kroger Field as cases surge

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The surge in cases is leading to a high demand of COVID-19 testing.

At the Kroger Field testing site, they are seeing nearly 10 times the appointments they did just a few weeks ago.

We heard from one person who said they waited an hour to get through the line, and they even had an appointment.

Wild Health officials told us today just three weeks ago they were averaging 150 appointments a day with about a five to 10 minute wait.

Wednesday they had more than 1,400 appointments and averaging a 30 minute wait.

Wild Health and UK have both added staff to help administer tests and also direct traffic.

We talked to an official with Wild Health over the phone and he told us they attribute the surge to back to school and concerns over the delta variant.

They declined an on-camera interview, saying they are just so busy and it’s all hands on deck for their response.

Between August 1 and August 10, there were just under 167,000 tests conducted across the state. The first 10 days of July there were only around 73,000 tests done.

Wild Health is encouraging people to make appointments for a test. But they’re trying to accommodate people who show up without an appointment.

