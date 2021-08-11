Advertisement

Knott County Farmer’s Market giving community members a chance to eat healthy on food stamps

Market officials say people can double their food stamp purchases on certain items.
Market officials say people can double their food stamp purchases on certain items.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was not a typical gathering at a local farmer’s market in Knott County on Tuesday.

“We try at least a few times every summer to have two days...we bring in live music, have food vendors,” Kelsey Cloonan said. “Just have it more of like a community celebration and gathering.”

Staff at the Hindman Settlement School joined forces with the Knott County Farmer’s Market to give back to the community with fresh meat, dairy, eggs and produce.

“Everybody’s excited about it and a lot of people (are) talking,” Jimmy Calhoun said. “We’re just all happy to have it here and hope it keeps growing.”

The event was set up in a manner that allowed for space between vendors and social distancing for shoppers.

“It’s outdoors, you know, got a really nice breeze coming through and I think this is a wonderful place to shop if you have to shop,” Yoko Nogami said. “You don’t have to be inside like a Walmart.”

Cloonan is the manager for the Knott County Farmer’s Market but is also a shopper herself, taking advantage of the opportunity to double her food stamps when purchasing products.

“To be able to not only spend your food stamps here but double them up to a certain amount, like that’s incredible,” Cloonan said. “So every time, it’s nice because I’m market manager but I also get to double my food stamps every time I’m at the market.”

This allows for folks in the area to seek healthier alternatives.

“It’s so hard to just like be able to feed yourself,” Cloonan said. “And to feed yourself good food, and to feed yourself good, local fresh food.”

