‘It does not discriminate’: Bourbon Co. nurse describes exhaustion as COVID cases surge in hospitals

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bourbon County nurse is warning others about how quickly the delta variant is spreading, emphasizing they’re seeing people of all ages hospitalized and critically ill.

“Patients get very sick, very rapidly,” critical care nurse Paul McConnell said.

Hospitalizations are surging again in Kentucky.

“When you feel like you can’t breathe, it really sets you into a panic mode. Understandably so,” McConnell said.

As critical care nurses, McConnell and his wife Lynn have been fighting on the frontlines throughout the pandemic. The current surge in COVID cases is creating a scene all too reminiscent of the state we were in just a few months ago.

“I think the most exhausting thing is we not only care for the patients, but their families. Trying to bridge the gap between someone who is critically ill and their family who can’t see them,” McConnell said.

The delta variant is creating what McConnell describes as horrifying sights inside hospitals.

“Doesn’t matter how old you are, doesn’t matter what race you are, doesn’t matter your socio-economic situation. It does not discriminate,” McConnell said.

McConnell has been taking care of the sick and hurt for decades.

“I was in the military for eight years as a medic and 28 years as nurse and have never experienced anything like this. Never,” McConnell said.

The McConnells have been distancing themselves from their own family to try to save others. They’re still urging people to get the vaccine.

McConnell says while it isn’t 100% effective, it can minimize your symptoms and does provide a certain level of protection against the virus

