HCTC to hold memorial service for founding president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College will host a Celebration of Life Ceremony for its first president, Dr. J. Marvin Jolly.

“His concern for the student, his commitment to improving education in the region, and his leadership are appreciated. He leaves a powerful legacy,” said HCTC President and CEO, Dr. Jennifer Lindon following Jolly’s death in February.

The service will be held Saturday in the Jolly Classroom Center Stephens Library at 2:00 p.m. on the Hazard Campus.

