Advertisement

HCTC to hold memorial service for founding president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly

Remembering HCTC's first president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly
Remembering HCTC's first president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College will host a Celebration of Life Ceremony for its first president, Dr. J. Marvin Jolly.

“His concern for the student, his commitment to improving education in the region, and his leadership are appreciated. He leaves a powerful legacy,” said HCTC President and CEO, Dr. Jennifer Lindon following Jolly’s death in February.

The service will be held Saturday in the Jolly Classroom Center Stephens Library at 2:00 p.m. on the Hazard Campus.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Sen. McConnell: Bipartisan infrastructure bill would bring billions of dollars to Kentucky if passed as is
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for schools
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Anonymous tip leads police to $36,000 of marijuana plants

Latest News

Poage Landing Elementary students arrive to the first day of school for the 2021-2022 school...
Back to school for several Kentucky school districts
The eviction moratorium has been extended through October 3, 2021.
Don’t fall for eviction moratorium aid scams, BBB warns
Sheriffs responding to a lockdown at Volunteer High School
Therapist shares ways on how to take care of mental health amid school tragedies
Knott County Farmer's Market giving community members a chance to eat healthy on food stamps -...
Knott County Farmer's Market giving community members a chance to eat healthy on food stamps - 11:00 p.m.