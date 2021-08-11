Advertisement

Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said detectives are still investigating, “very intensely.”
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than eight weeks have passed since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said detectives are asked daily if the investigation has ended.

“The answer is no,” TBI officials said in a statement on Twitter. “While we can’t provide constant updates about the investigation, that doesn’t mean we’ve given up. We are determined to find out what happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells.”

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said detectives are still investigating, “very intensely.”

“I understand people’s curiosity about where we’re at in the case, as far as the investigation,” Sheriff Lawson said. “I know people speculate and I understand that. But they have to understand our number one goal from day one is to find Summer and everybody’s still a suspect.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools

Latest News

Masks have been a polarizing issue throughout the pandemic, now coming to the forefront as the...
UK professor explains reason for division over mask mandate, other policies
Infrastructure Bill's impact on the Tri-State
Breakdown of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill in the Tri-State
Dr. Rachael Hovermale is the coordinator for EKU's Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner...
EKU professor pushes for mental health support for health care workers
Woofstock hits the MAC stage next Friday, raising money for animals in need.
Rock-n-Roll to spay-n-neuter: Woofstock 2021 to hit MAC stage
The Pinball Museum of Corbin now open