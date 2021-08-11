Governor Beshear announces nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s positivity rate continues to climb as Governor Beshear announces nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Governor Beshear announced 2,961 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 505,632. That is the highest number of new cases in one day since January 23.

611 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,327 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (76 more than Tuesday) with 363 in the ICU (24 more than Tuesday). 169 patients remain on a ventilator (one more than Tuesday).

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 11.22%, making it the the 45th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate. That is the highest positivity rate since January 20.

Gov. Beshear also announced 14 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,408.

As of Wednesday, 105 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but four in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 128.5 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

