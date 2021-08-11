Advertisement

Food City Bucks program returns in September

The Food City Bucks program is set to return in September giving people the opportunity to...
By Zak Hawke
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Each school year, Food City contributes $700,000 to alleviate school district expenses.

The program begins on September 1, 2021 and continues through May 10, 2022. For every $1 spent using a Food City ValuCard will earn one School Buck point.

To have points credited towards a school, ValuCards need to be linked with a specific school through the Food City website.

For Food City Events Manager, Lisa Johnson, the real highlight of the program is how it helps teachers.

“These teachers, they spend a lot of money out of their own pockets. Our goal is to be able to alleviate that and to give back to our schools.”

Schools from Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, North Georgia and Alabama are eligible to participate.

Since the program began, Food City has contributed more than $20 million to participating schools.

