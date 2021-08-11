EKU football media day - Colonels stoked about 2021 season

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It was media day for the EKU football Colonels and confidence is high in Richmond as the Colonels begin a new chapter in its history.

Walt Wells begins his second season with EKU and he is pumped about everything Maroon. Eastern starts play in the ASUN, has had an upgrade in facilities, and player-wise brings back All-American linebacker Matthew Jackson and quarterback Parker McKinney not to mention having a full year to be around the team.

“They should understand where we’re at,” says Wells. “We only lost nine or ten guys from last year that were seniors. Through the (transfer) portal we lost a lot of guys, but the nucleus, you know when you get your quarterback back that’s a big key for your offense. When you get your defensive starter back, your All American back, there’s a big key for your defense.”

That nucleus Wells referred to is where he hopes to hang his team’s leadership.

“So we kept the main pieces in place and we had to go out and find others. I think what you heard Q (lineman Quinten Floyd) say maybe was that the players are driving a bus a little more and that’s what we’re trying to get them to do. Any team that is really any good is a player driven team.”

The Colonels did lose Alonzo Booth and his 867 yards and eight touchdowns, but a healthy Parker McKinney at QB thinks the Colonels won’t miss a beat.

“I think relatively we’re gonna be about the same as we were last year,” says the redshirt sophomore signal caller. “As far as schematically, obviously we brought in a few new O-linemen, a few new receivers, a running back. We’re going to have some different guys out there, but our mindset is we’re going to take shots downfield and we’re going to run the ball. We’re just going to be a balanced offense all around.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.