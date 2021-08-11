Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky man charged in the death of former firefighter

Blake Davis is charged with second degree murder
Blake Davis is charged with second degree murder(Leslie County Detention Center)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police confirmed with WYMT that a man already jailed in Leslie County is facing charges in the death of a former Middlesboro firefighter.

Blake Davis, 25, of Middlesboro was already serving a previous charge when he was served the complaint warrant for his part in the death of Samuel Alan Farmer, 30.

Original investigation began on Sunday, January 3, when forensics determined Farmer died of a drug overdose.

Davis is charged with 2nd degree Manslaughter.

Davis is being charged under amended 2019 Kentucky Revised Statute 707.040 1 (c) for: “unlawfully distributing for remuneration of a Schedule I or II controlled substance when the controlled substance is the proximate cause of death.”

In Kentucky, Manslaughter in the second degree is a Class C felony that carries a sentence of five to ten years imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Sen. McConnell: Bipartisan infrastructure bill would bring billions of dollars to Kentucky if passed as is
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for schools
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Anonymous tip leads police to $36,000 of marijuana plants

Latest News

A police car.
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Remembering HCTC's first president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly
HCTC to hold memorial service for founding president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly
Poage Landing Elementary students arrive to the first day of school for the 2021-2022 school...
Back to school for several Kentucky school districts