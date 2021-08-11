Eastern Kentucky man charged in the death of former firefighter

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police confirmed with WYMT that a man already jailed in Leslie County is facing charges in the death of a former Middlesboro firefighter.

Blake Davis, 25, of Middlesboro was already serving a previous charge when he was served the complaint warrant for his part in the death of Samuel Alan Farmer, 30.

Original investigation began on Sunday, January 3, when forensics determined Farmer died of a drug overdose.

Davis is charged with 2nd degree Manslaughter.

Davis is being charged under amended 2019 Kentucky Revised Statute 707.040 1 (c) for: “unlawfully distributing for remuneration of a Schedule I or II controlled substance when the controlled substance is the proximate cause of death.”

In Kentucky, Manslaughter in the second degree is a Class C felony that carries a sentence of five to ten years imprisonment.

