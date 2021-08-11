DQ Pigskin Previews: Magoffin County Hornets

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After finding some success in 2020, the Magoffin County Hornets look to make another run.

“You know we can put points up on the board, we proved that last season,” said Hornets running back Ben Lafferty. “Our offense is fine but I think defense is going to be our key to winning.”

The Hornets finished 3-4 in 2020, losing to Belfry in the playoffs.

Magoffin County returns a strong air attack behind quarterback Lucas Littral, who passed for 1,449 yards and 18 touchdowns in only 7 games.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 BREATHITT COUNTY Aug. 27 at Prestonsburg Sep. 3 at Knott Central Sep. 10 at Bellevue Sep. 17 at Lawrence County Sep. 24 at Belfry Oct. 7 FLOYD CENTRAL Oct. 15 PIKE CENTRAL Oct. 22 CLAY COUNTY Oct. 29 MORGAN COUNTY

