DQ Pigskin Previews: Magoffin County Hornets

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After finding some success in 2020, the Magoffin County Hornets look to make another run.

“You know we can put points up on the board, we proved that last season,” said Hornets running back Ben Lafferty. “Our offense is fine but I think defense is going to be our key to winning.”

The Hornets finished 3-4 in 2020, losing to Belfry in the playoffs.

Magoffin County returns a strong air attack behind quarterback Lucas Littral, who passed for 1,449 yards and 18 touchdowns in only 7 games.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20BREATHITT COUNTY
Aug. 27at Prestonsburg
Sep. 3at Knott Central
Sep. 10at Bellevue
Sep. 17at Lawrence County
Sep. 24at Belfry
Oct. 7FLOYD CENTRAL
Oct. 15PIKE CENTRAL
Oct. 22CLAY COUNTY
Oct. 29MORGAN COUNTY

