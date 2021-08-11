Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Previews: Harlan County Black Bears

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new coach and young team, Harlan County is putting in the work this offseason to figure out how to best utilize their players.

A handful of seniors lead the charge, including running back Demarco Hopkins.

“Our offense was a lot different last year than it is this year,” Hopkins said. “We put a new one in and, just trying to be better than we were last year.”

The Black Bears are under new leadership with Atlanta-area coaching legend and Harlan County native Amos McCreary returning home.

“I just want to play this thing a series at a time, you know I just want to see us getting better every single time we hit the field,” McCreary said. “Now if I see that I think that’s going to be a victory.”

Harlan County finished 2020 with a 3-6 record, losing to Johnson Central in the first round of the district playoffs.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20SOUTH LAUREL
Aug. 27at Hazard
Sep. 3WHITLEY COUNTY
Sep. 10KNOX CENTRAL
Sep. 17at Pike Central
Sep. 24at Clay County
Oct. 1LETCHER CENTRAL
Oct. 15at Johnson Central
Oct. 22PERRY CENTRAL
Oct. 29at Bell County

