DQ Pigskin Previews: Harlan County Black Bears
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new coach and young team, Harlan County is putting in the work this offseason to figure out how to best utilize their players.
A handful of seniors lead the charge, including running back Demarco Hopkins.
“Our offense was a lot different last year than it is this year,” Hopkins said. “We put a new one in and, just trying to be better than we were last year.”
The Black Bears are under new leadership with Atlanta-area coaching legend and Harlan County native Amos McCreary returning home.
“I just want to play this thing a series at a time, you know I just want to see us getting better every single time we hit the field,” McCreary said. “Now if I see that I think that’s going to be a victory.”
Harlan County finished 2020 with a 3-6 record, losing to Johnson Central in the first round of the district playoffs.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Aug. 20
|SOUTH LAUREL
|Aug. 27
|at Hazard
|Sep. 3
|WHITLEY COUNTY
|Sep. 10
|KNOX CENTRAL
|Sep. 17
|at Pike Central
|Sep. 24
|at Clay County
|Oct. 1
|LETCHER CENTRAL
|Oct. 15
|at Johnson Central
|Oct. 22
|PERRY CENTRAL
|Oct. 29
|at Bell County
