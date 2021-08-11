DQ Pigskin Previews: Harlan County Black Bears

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new coach and young team, Harlan County is putting in the work this offseason to figure out how to best utilize their players.

A handful of seniors lead the charge, including running back Demarco Hopkins.

“Our offense was a lot different last year than it is this year,” Hopkins said. “We put a new one in and, just trying to be better than we were last year.”

The Black Bears are under new leadership with Atlanta-area coaching legend and Harlan County native Amos McCreary returning home.

“I just want to play this thing a series at a time, you know I just want to see us getting better every single time we hit the field,” McCreary said. “Now if I see that I think that’s going to be a victory.”

Harlan County finished 2020 with a 3-6 record, losing to Johnson Central in the first round of the district playoffs.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 SOUTH LAUREL Aug. 27 at Hazard Sep. 3 WHITLEY COUNTY Sep. 10 KNOX CENTRAL Sep. 17 at Pike Central Sep. 24 at Clay County Oct. 1 LETCHER CENTRAL Oct. 15 at Johnson Central Oct. 22 PERRY CENTRAL Oct. 29 at Bell County

