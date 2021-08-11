Advertisement

Don’t fall for eviction moratorium aid scams, BBB warns

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Better Business Bureau says while the Biden Administration has extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 3, scammers are taking advantage of the confusion.

According to the BBB, as the eviction moratorium winds down, residents should be on the lookout for scammers that offer loans, credit repair services or promote government programs.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBB said their Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of phony “pandemic relief” grants or government programs that allegedly provide funding to people impacted by the pandemic. Once you “qualify for the grant,” the scammer will ask you to pay a processing or delivery fee to receive your funds. The grant doesn’t exist, and if you pay upfront, scammers can access your money.

The BBB said advance fee loans, debt relief and credit repair scams work in a similar way.

One victim told the BBB that they had been desperate for financial aid for a few weeks and had been looking for loans despite being denied. They said they got a call from a loan provider that had finally accepted their application, with a catch: before the company could release the money, the victim was required to increase their credit score. Fortunately, the victim said the company had a way to help. They said the company would send money to their account and then the victim would have to send it back, which would boost their score. However, the victim said the scammers never transferred the money and when they “sent it back” they transferred $1,000 into the hands of the scammers and overdrew their account.

The BBB offers these tips to protect yourself from this scam:

  • Double check any government program before you sign up.
  • Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government.
  • Think something seems suspicious? Reach out to the agency directly.
  • Do not pay any money for a “free” government grant or program.
  • Advance fees are a concern.
  • Avoid guarantees and unusual payment methods.

If you have been the victim of a similar scam, you should report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Sen. McConnell: Bipartisan infrastructure bill would bring billions of dollars to Kentucky if passed as is
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for schools
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Anonymous tip leads police to $36,000 of marijuana plants

Latest News

The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
What to know about COVID-19 as delta variant fuels surge
Eastern KY school district votes requiring students and teachers to wear masks
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate
So far, more than 400 colleges and universities are requiring students to get the COVID-19...
College students buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid mandates