Dolly Parton co-authors book with James Patterson

Dolly Parton announced Wednesday that she has co-authored a book with James Patterson. The East Tennessee superstar took to Twitter to announce the new book, titled Run, Rose, Run.

The book will tell the story of an on-the-run young singer / songwriter who comes to Nashville to begin her career, according to the book’s website.

James Patterson also announced the new book on Twitter, saying “I am delighted to team up with America’s most beloved superstar, @DollyParton, to bring you Run, Rose, Run.”

The book is set to launch on March 7, 2022.

