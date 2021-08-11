Advertisement

Dolly Parton co-authors book with James Patterson

East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton has co-authored a book with James Patterson.
Dolly Parton, James Patterson
Dolly Parton, James Patterson(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced Wednesday that she has co-authored a book with James Patterson. The East Tennessee superstar took to Twitter to announce the new book, titled Run, Rose, Run.

The book will tell the story of an on-the-run young singer / songwriter who comes to Nashville to begin her career, according to the book’s website.

James Patterson also announced the new book on Twitter, saying “I am delighted to team up with America’s most beloved superstar, @DollyParton, to bring you Run, Rose, Run.”

The book is set to launch on March 7, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
‘We should all be highly, highly concerned’: Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in schools
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Latest News

wymt
DQ Pigskin Previews: Harlan County Black Bears
The funeral for Deputy Brandon Shirley took place Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church.
Brandon Shirley: Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest
wymt
UK excited for JJ Weaver return
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
The Food City Bucks program is set to return in September giving people the opportunity to...
Food City Bucks program returns in September