Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

A police car.
A police car.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday evening.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan tells WYMT they received a 911 call around 9:00 p.m. and responded to a house on Kentucky 15 South.

Sheriff Hollan said a friend of the couple went to their house and found them dead inside.

This is a developing story and we will update it as information becomes available.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres will have updates on this story beginning on Mountain News First at Four.

